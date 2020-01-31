KITCHENER -- Emergency crews responded to a residential neighbourhood in Guelph on Friday afternoon after reports of a gas line explosion.

Firefighters and police officers were on scene at Southcreek Trail and Edinburgh Road South.

Fire officials tell CTV that at least one person was in the house at the time of the explosion, but officials say that nobody was seriously injured.

The person who was home taken to hospital as a precaution.

Erick Li lives in the house next to the one that exploded.

"I got a phone call from my wife, she was in the house while it happened, and she feels like, 'Is it an earthquake?'"

Fearful, she began gathering as many of their things as she could, which is when she saw the house.

He says his wife is scared but that they're glad that everyone is okay.

The home was seriously damaged, but there was no sign of fire or smoke from the street.

Officials were asking the public to avoid the areas as they investigated and electricity was shut off to the neighbourhood.

Crews were on scene assessing the scene and making sure the gas was shut off. By 3:30 p.m., there was reportedly still the smell of gas in the air.

It's not yet clear what caused the gas line to explode.

This is a developing story. More to come…