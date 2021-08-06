KITCHENER -- Provincial police say they have charged a person who was found hiding in a Hagersville home this week.

Officers were called to a report of a break-and-enter at a property on King Street in Hagersville when the homeowner reported some of their items were moved when they returned home.

Police found a person hiding inside the house.

A 32-year-old was charged with break-and-enter, mischief causing damage to property and failing to comply.