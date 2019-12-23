KITCHENER -- Provincial police are investigating after a passerby who was out for a walk in a rural area between Kitchener and Guelph spotted a crashed vehicle.

Officials say that the person stopped on Woolwich Guelph Townline and Lerch Road at around 1 p.m. Monday when they saw the remnants of a crash. Then they noticed a pickup truck through the bush line.

They called police, who arrived shortly after.

When responding officers arrived, they saw someone dead inside. Police are now calling it a fatal crash, saying it was a single-vehicle crash that involved a black Ford F-150.

On Tuesday, provincial police identified the deceased as 47-year-old David Frank Douglas Watters, of Kitchener.

The truck was found in a dense bush area, but officers say it was on its side in a "vulnerable place" and that they couldn't get to it.

They're still trying to work out how long it's been there and what exactly happened for it to end up where it did.

Police say they're waiting for collision investigators and possibly a coroner to arrive.

Wilmot Guelph Townline was closed at Paisley Road in Wilmot while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

#WellingtonOPP investigate fatal crash at Woolwich-Guelph town line and Lerch Rd, west of @cityofguelph. Pickup truck located deep in trees with one deceased. Unclear time of collision. Traffic diverted ^JC pic.twitter.com/5TJKNSX4vk — OPP West (@OPP_WR) December 23, 2019