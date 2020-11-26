Advertisement
Person flees scene of crash in Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 26, 2020 7:13AM EST
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are searching for a person they say fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Kitchener Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the corner of Victoria and Edna Streets around 10 p.m.
They say a car flipped onto its roof and one person took off on foot.
Police have not released a description, but are continuing to search for the person.
The investigation is ongoing.
