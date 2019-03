CTV Kitchener





Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Wellesley on Friday evening.

Emergency crews arrived at the intersection of Nafziger Road and Gerber Road just after 4 p.m.

Regional police say four people were inside the SUV, including a child. One person had to be extracted from the vehicle by the fire department.

Their injuries were unknown. Ornge air ambulance was initially called to the scene, but was called off before its arrival.

Police were assessing the scene to determine the cause of the crash, saying weather was not a factor.

It’s not known if any charges would be laid.

The road has since reopened to traffic.