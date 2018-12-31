

CTV Kitchener





A person was seriously injured while trying to stop a suspect from stealing her vehicle.

The incident happened at a gas station on Weber Street East in Kitchener at around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The victim reported that her vehicle was stolen when she left it to go pay for her gas.

She tried to stop the vehicle, and was dragged about five metres before letting go, police say. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

About an hour later, police found the vehicle after it had driven through a fence at a nearby business.

As a result, a female suspect, 23, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

She was also charged with mischief under $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and driving while under suspension.

Police are reminding the public to lock their vehicles when unattended.