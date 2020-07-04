KITCHENER -- A single vehicle collision south of Stratford on Saturday evening has left one person dead.

Stratford Police tell CTV News the rollover happened along Line 26, between Line 113 and Highway 7/Road 119.

Police say the female who was driving the vehicle was transported to a hospital in London where she was later pronounced dead.

Another female, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also injured.

Officials say the extent of her injuries is not clear at this time.

Investigators could be seen at the crest of a hill near the scene on Saturday evening examining the aftermath of the rollover.

Line 26 was closed at the roundabout at Road 119 in the west, and at the intersection with Line 113 in the east.

The cause of crash remains under investigation.