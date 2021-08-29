Person dies after being injured on Erin, Ont. golf course during storm
One person has died after they were injured on an Erin golf course during a violent storm Saturday evening.
Wellington County OPP say the person was reported injured shortly after 6 p.m.
Hydro One was on scene due to downed trees and wires.
It is not yet clear how the person was injured. Police say an investigation is ongoing.
U.S. airstrike hits suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport
A U.S. drone strike Sunday struck a vehicle carrying "multiple suicide bombers" from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate before they could target the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said.
'Fair enough': Garneau accepts criticism of Canada's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau acknowledged on Sunday public criticism towards the Canadian government on its evacuation operation in Afghanistan, saying it is 'fair enough' given that no one could predict how quickly the country would fall to the Taliban.
Trudeau campaigns in Ontario, while Singh and O'Toole take on Quebec
The federal party leaders are concentrating their campaigning efforts in Central Canada today.
Ontario reports under 750 new COVID-19 cases in single-day decrease
Ontario is reporting under 750 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after new infections spiked above 800 on Saturday.
World watches Israel's controversial third-dose vaccination strategy
As one of the regions with a strong vaccination campaign early on, Israel's COVID-19 wards have taught doctors around the world important lessons about vaccines — but the country's latest decision to give third doses has been a controversial one.
COVID-19 presents greater blood clot risk than vaccines, study finds
The risk of developing blood clots is substantially higher and more prolonged if you contract COVID-19 compared to receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, according to a new study.
Hurricane Ida winds hit 230 km/h ahead of Louisiana strike
Hurricane Ida rapidly grew in strength early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just hours before hitting the Louisiana coast while emergency officials in the region grappled with opening shelters for displaced evacuees despite the risks of spreading the coronavirus.
'Their hearts are not in it.' Liberals in Atlantic Canada accused of being unfocused
At the start of the election campaign, the polls were suggesting Justin Trudeau's Liberals could hold most of the 32 seats in Atlantic Canada after they won every riding in the region in 2015 and lost only six seats in 2019.
Family: Taliban kills Afghan folk singer in restive province
A Taliban fighter shot dead an Afghan folk singer in a restive mountain province under unclear circumstances, his family said Sunday. The killing reignited concerns among activists that the insurgents would return to their oppressive rule in the country after their military blitz toppled the government.
Early morning stabbing sends one man to hospital
The London Police Major Crimes Unit confirms one person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing early Sunday morning.
'This really puts London on the map:' Celebrating local Olympic champions
Hundreds of spectators piled into the stands at Labatt Park Saturday afternoon to honour the homegrown athletes who represented the city and country in the Tokyo Olympic games
Police search for missing swimming in Lake Erie
Chatham-Kent OPP and Fire and searching the waters of Lake Erie after a 25 year old had fallen off an inflatable raft and failed to re-surface.
'Our hearts are full': Feeding the hungry across Essex County
The Downtown Mission and Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) have teamed up to help feed families in need across Amherstburg, Lasalle, McGregor and Harrow.
Need to visit someone in the hospital? Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test to be required
Anyone hoping to visit a patient at a Windsor-Essex hospital will need to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.
Dozens rally to keep S.S. Keewatin in Port McNicoll
One hundred people rallied near the storied S.S. Keewatin in Port McNicoll Saturday to keep the 114-year-old steamship where it is.
-
Farmers react to wild weather
The Muskoka region broke a century-old rainfall record last month, according to Environment Canada.
Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan
Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies were ending a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan.
BREAKING | Ontario reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa
Across the province, health officials reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and said two more Ontarians have died due to the virus. Another 561 existing cases are now considered resolved.
Firefighters battle garbage fire at waste transfer facility
Ottawa Fire Services said they were called to Glenfield Drive, between Stevenage Drive and Overton Drive Sunday morning.
Here's a look at the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies currently in place in Ottawa.
Damage reported in Etobicoke as line of severe thunderstorms move through Toronto
Extensive damage has been reported after a cluster of severe thunderstorms brought heavy winds and torrential rain to parts of Toronto's west end on Saturday evening.
'Don’t give up on us': GTA Afghan-Canadians plead to help thousands left under Taliban-rule
Protesters in Toronto on Saturday called on Canada to be a leader and help evacuate thousands of more people stuck in Afghanistan living under Taliban rule.
Two arrested following home invasion in Dollard-des-Ormeaux
A home invasion in Dollard-des-Ormeaux led police to close streets and evacuate some homes Saturday.
18-year-old wounded and seven arrested following gunfire in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood
An 18-year-old was wounded and seven people were arrested following Saturday night’s episode of gun violence in Montreal’s Saint-Michel neighbourhood. It was one of two incidents of gunfire reported in Montreal overnight on the weekend.
Boxer sent to hospital with convulsions after fight with Quebec fighter Marie-Pier Houle
Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata began convulsing and was taken to hospital after losing a match to Quebec fighter Marie-Pier Houle in the preliminaries of the Groupe Yvon Michel gala featuring Kim Clavel on Saturday night at IGA stadium.
'We are strong, we are together': New Brunswick frontline workers march in solidarity
Hundreds of New Brunswickers laced up Saturday to say 'thank you' to frontline workers.
COVID-19 outbreak causes container ship to be anchored off Halifax
Crew members on a container ship anchored just outside of the Halifax Harbour have tested positive for COVID-19.
'We have to roll with the program': businesses impacted differently by Manitoba's new health orders
Updated health orders mean Manitobans must now wear a mask indoors, and come next week will need to be fully vaccinated if they want to attend most events and activities.
Community rises to help Winnipeg sourdough bakery facing expensive repairs
A Winnipeg sourdough bakery facing expensive repairs is thanking community members who have been rising to the challenge by helping to cover repair costs.
'The Delta variant is here': Outbreak reported in First Nation care home in Manitoba
The chief of Sagkeeng First Nation says the community is dealing with an outbreak of nearly two dozen Delta variant cases within a care home.
Pedestrian, seriously hurt in Lethbridge crash, taken to Calgary
Lethbridge police say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Saturday has been flown to hospital in Calgary.
SAIT mandates rapid tests for students moving to campus residences
Thousands of families are packing up boxes and vehicles this weekend as they prepare to move post-secondary students into their new Calgary digs.
Calgary neighbours unite with Indigenous community in effort to strengthen relationships
In the spirit of respect and reconciliation, Calgary neighbours invited members of Tsuu’tina nation to the community of Lake Bonavista this weekend in a celebration of friendship and culture.
Edmonton Sikh community continues to receive 'disturbing' hate-motivated harassment
After going public about receiving harassing phone calls and pranks, Edmonton’s Sikh community at a local place of worship is once again being affected by hate-fuelled incidents.
Body found in Mill Woods park, police investigating
Edmonton police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a Mill Woods park Saturday evening.
'We’re all just so disappointed': Edmontonians standing in solidarity with Afghans
Edmontonians rallied to show support for the people of Afghanistan as part of a movement around the world.
Parents, school staff hold rally in Surrey to call for stricter COVID-19 measures
Parents and school staff in Surrey are calling on the B.C. government to rethink its back to school plan.
Emotional funeral held for teen killed in Surrey crash
Only family was present in person for the funeral for 16-year-old Ronin Sharma, but the emotional service was also streamed live online.
Rally in support of Afghanistan: More than 100 gather in Downtown Vancouver
The Vancouver Art Gallery square was filled Saturday afternoon with Afghans and supporters who want to raise awareness of what’s going on in Afghanistan.