BRUSSELS, ONT. -- Provincial police say one person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a four-vehicle crash.

Police say the incident happened on Thursday night at about 8 p.m. just north of Brussels.

They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene while a total of four people were sent to hospital.

Three people were later released with minor injuries while another is still in life-threatening condition.

On Friday afternoon, police identified the deceased as Jamie Hill, 62, of Sauble Beach.

At the time, Liam Fletcher, 21, also from Sauble Beach, was still in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers are still investigating the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.