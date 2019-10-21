

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





MILLBANK - A 22-year-old from North Perth has been charged for reportedly damaging federal candidate election signs.

OPP were called to the area of Millbank on Oct. 19 for reports of signs being damaged.

They say a concerned citizen contacted them after viewing of a social media post of someone driving over a sign.

Police identified Abram Guenther as the driver of the vehicle through an investigation and have charged him with mischief under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Stratford court on Dec. 9.