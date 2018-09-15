

CTV Kitchener





A person was intending to purchase a phone from someone who had posted an ad online when they were robbed.

It happened on Sept. 14 at around 9:45 p.m. on Lincoln Road in Waterloo.

When the victim arrived to meet the seller, three suspects approached him.

He was subsequently attacked.

The suspects stole items from his pockets.

They then fled in a black Honda Civic, police said.

The first suspect was described as a black male, six feet tall with a grey hoodie over his head and a medium build.

The second suspect was described as a black male, around five feet ten inches tall, scruffy with a dark hoodie over his head.

A final suspect was described as a black male with a hoodie over his head and a larger build.