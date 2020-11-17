KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a person in relation to a shooting on Westwood Drive last week.

In a tweet, officials said officers were in the area of Holborn Drive for a police investigation and said one person had been arrested.

The shooting happened on Nov. 12 in the area of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road. Police said they believe it was a targeted incident and no one was injured.

On Monday, police tweeted photos of a man who they wanted to identify in relation to the shooting. They have not indicated if the person arrested on Tuesday was the one in the photos.