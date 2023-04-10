Person arrested after Mount Forest stabbing

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested one person following a stabbing that police say left another person with serious injuries in Mount Forest.

On Monday, OPP issued a media release indicating officers responded to a call of threats at a home on Egremont Street in the community at around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

“It was reported that a person was threatened with an edged weapon and that the suspect had fled the area,” read the release.

About an hour later, OPP responded to an injured person call at a home on Albert Street. Police said a person had been stabbed and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, OPP arrested a 31-year-old. The accused is charged under the criminal code with:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Assault with a Weapon

Uttering Threats - Cause death or Bodily Harm - two counts

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Fail to Comply with Probation Order - two counts

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Wellington County OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).