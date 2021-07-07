KITCHENER -- A person was taken by Ornge Air Ambulance to a hospital in London Tuesday night, after they were hit by a passenger train while walking in New Hamburg.

According to an Ornge Air Ambulance spokesperson, the person had critical injuries.

VIA Rail's website showed a passenger train that was due to arrive in Stratford just before 8 p.m. was stopped and delayed for nearly three hours in New Hamburg.

Both CN police and regional police responded to the incident.

CTV News reached out to both agencies and VIA Rail, but did not receive any additional information.