One person was airlifted to hospital and five others were injured after a crash on Thursday.

Provincial police say a school bus and a horse-drawn buggy were involved in the crash at Concession 10 and Sideroad 5 in Arran-Elderslie.

All five occupants in the buggy were injured. One person was airlifted to hospital while another person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three others were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

There were students on the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported. The driver was taken to hospital for medical assessment.

The road was closed while police investigated the circumstances of the crash.

There was no word on what caused the crash or whether charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.