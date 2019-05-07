

CTV Kitchener





A crash in Wellington County has left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened at about 8:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 7 between Wellington Road 29 and Jones Baseline.

The vehicle, a white coupe, reportedly lost control and clipped a parked semi-trailer. The coupe was significantly damaged.

Orgne air ambulance was called in and transported a 23 year-old Lindsay man to a Hamilton trauma centre with critical injuries.

On Tuesday evening, police said his injuries had been downgraded to non-life-threatening

He was the only person in the vehicle.

Police say that speed may have been a factor.

The road was closed for about four hours. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

There was no word whether charges would be pending.