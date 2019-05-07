Featured
Person airlifted from Wellington County crash has injuries downgraded
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 6:47AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 7, 2019 4:05PM EDT
A crash in Wellington County has left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
It happened at about 8:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 7 between Wellington Road 29 and Jones Baseline.
The vehicle, a white coupe, reportedly lost control and clipped a parked semi-trailer. The coupe was significantly damaged.
Orgne air ambulance was called in and transported a 23 year-old Lindsay man to a Hamilton trauma centre with critical injuries.
On Tuesday evening, police said his injuries had been downgraded to non-life-threatening
He was the only person in the vehicle.
Police say that speed may have been a factor.
The road was closed for about four hours. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
There was no word whether charges would be pending.