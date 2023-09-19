Kitchener

    • Person airlifted after Waterloo crash

    Police photograph evidence at the intersection of King Street and Hickory Street in Waterloo on Sept. 19, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) Police photograph evidence at the intersection of King Street and Hickory Street in Waterloo on Sept. 19, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police say a cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.

    As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police had the intersection of King Street and Hickory Street taped off and were on scene photographing evidence.

    In an email Const. Melissa Quarries said the crash “appears to involve a car and an e-bike.”

    “[The] cyclist is being transported to Hamilton by Ornge ambulance,” Quarrie said.

    More to come.

