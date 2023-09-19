Person airlifted after Waterloo crash

Waterloo regional police say a cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police had the intersection of King Street and Hickory Street taped off and were on scene photographing evidence.

In an email Const. Melissa Quarries said the crash “appears to involve a car and an e-bike.”

“[The] cyclist is being transported to Hamilton by Ornge ambulance,” Quarrie said.

More to come.