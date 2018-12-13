

A crash in Woolwich has sent two people to hospital. One of those two was later airlifted to another hospital out of town.

According to police, around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, before going off the road and hitting a tree on Lobsinger Line.

The road was closed between Three Bridges Road and Apple Grove for several hours for investigation.

Police say charges are pending.