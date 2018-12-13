Featured
Person airlifted after truck hits a tree
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 6:46AM EST
A crash in Woolwich has sent two people to hospital. One of those two was later airlifted to another hospital out of town.
According to police, around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, before going off the road and hitting a tree on Lobsinger Line.
The road was closed between Three Bridges Road and Apple Grove for several hours for investigation.
Police say charges are pending.