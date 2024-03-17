Person airlifted after Perth County crash

Three people have been rushed to hospital after a crash near Millbank, Ont., around 30 minutes northwest of Waterloo.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, two vehicles collided near Road 121 and Line 67 just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Ornge airlifted one person to a trauma centre. Two others were taken to a local hospital.

Police say all injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Road 121 is closed between Line 61 and Perth Line 72, while Line 67 is blocked off from Road 124 to Road 116.