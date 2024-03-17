KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Person airlifted after Perth County crash

    An Ornge air ambulance takes off in Kitchener, Ont., on Saturday, March 28, 2015. (CTV Kitchener) An Ornge air ambulance takes off in Kitchener, Ont., on Saturday, March 28, 2015. (CTV Kitchener)
    Three people have been rushed to hospital after a crash near Millbank, Ont., around 30 minutes northwest of Waterloo.

    According to Ontario Provincial Police, two vehicles collided near Road 121 and Line 67 just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

    Ornge airlifted one person to a trauma centre. Two others were taken to a local hospital.

    Police say all injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

    Road 121 is closed between Line 61 and Perth Line 72, while Line 67 is blocked off from Road 124 to Road 116.

