    • Person airlifted after crash near Woodstock

    One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash west of Brantford.

    In a video posted to social media at 10:34 a.m. on Tuesday, OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis said two vehicles collided on Highway 2 near Gobles Road.

    A heavily damaged vehicle at the scene of a crash on Highway 2 on Sept. 19, 2023. (Submitted/OPP)

    Police have closed the highway between Gobles and Muir roads until further notice.

    More to come…

    A road closed sign is seen on Highway 2 near Woodstock, Ont. on Sept. 19, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

