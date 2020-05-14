KITCHENER -- We started the work-week with record snow and cold and we are ending it with the risk of thunderstorms.

Periods of rain continue Friday morning and afternoon before conditions clear. Environment Canada has issued Special Weather Statements for parts of Southwestern Ontario as 30-50mm of rain is possible Thursday and Friday, locally higher in thunderstorms.

Later in the day on Friday, conditions will clear out to a mix of sun and clouds, combined with mild (seasonal) temperatures.

A bit of cloud is possible Saturday morning, but clouds clear to mainly sunny. A gorgeous sunny and seasonal start to the long weekend, but it isn’t forecasted to last.

Periods of rain move in Sunday and lingering Monday. Temperatures next week stay mild and climb into the 20’s by mid-late next week.

