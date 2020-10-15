KITCHENER -- It was a rainy and windy Thursday in southern Ontario, with temperatures falling throughout the day.

Waterloo Region reached its daily high during the 3 o' clock hour on Thursday morning, when temperatures reached 15.4 degrees Celsius.

The low overnight was 10.3 C, recorded during the 10 o' clock hour Wednesday night, as temperatures rose through the overnight hours before dropping.

Winds will gust between 30 and 50km/h through Thursday before easing slightly overnight.

Conditions clear out on Friday, making way for sunshine with a lingering shower possible.

Areas closer to Georgian Bay can expect more cloud cover and scattered showers to start the weekend.

Across the region, temperatures will be on the chilly side on Friday, accompanied by a west wind that will blow between 20 and 40 km/h.

Sunshine stays in the forecast locally on Saturday and temperatures remain a couple of degrees below seasonal. A seasonal high for Waterloo Region is about 13 C with a low of 3 C.

Sunday features increased cloud and periods of rain with a strong southerly wind.