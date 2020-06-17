KITCHENER -- A school program that normally keeps students fed is switching gears to make sure that they’re also prepared for when they get their period.

Nutrition for Learning is partnering with Changing the Flow Inc. to launch a pilot product to bring free menstrual products to students across Waterloo Region.

“As many people know firsthand, periods do not stop for pandemics. With the ongoing economic impact and school closures, access to period products has been significantly disrupted for many individuals,” says Kate Elliott, President of Changing the Flow, in a statement.

The products will be distributed at the Nutrition for Learning Pop-Up Snack locations at 52 school locations across the region in both the Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic School Board.

Each period package will include five pads, five tampons and an information card on how to safely use the products.

“Nutrition for Learning has extensive reach and know-how with the safe delivery of snacks so this is a perfect vehicle for us to reach students who may otherwise not have access to the period products they need,” adds Elliott.

Since March, Nutrition for Learning has been operating mobile pop-up locations to provide free, healthy snacks for school children during the COVID-19 closures.