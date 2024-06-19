KITCHENER
    • Perfumes, cosmetics, and electronics taken in Guelph break-in

    Guelph police are looking for three suspects after a south-end business was broken into on Wednesday.

    Officers responded to multiple burglary alarms at a business near Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

    Security video showed three men arriving at the business and one of them using a tool to smash the front door. Once inside, the men smashed display cases and stole fragrances, cosmetics and electronic devices.

    The first suspect is described as a heavy set 20 to 25-year-old man with olive skin and long black hair in a ponytail. At the time he was wearing a grey Roots hoodie, tan shorts, black and white Puma sandals, a grey bandana over his face and blue gloves.

    The second suspect is described as an 18 to 25-year-old man with tanned skin, a slim build and black hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with a large design of a red cherub with horns, green pants and black shoes.

    The third suspect is described as a man with a medium build. He was wearing a black Adidas hoodie with a large yellow or gold logo and white stripes on the sleeves, blue pants and a black ski mask.

    The suspects were driving a newer silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with tinted windows.

