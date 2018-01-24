

A building in Kitchener had to be evacuated Tuesday night after a reported carbon monoxide leak.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts.

Fire officials and Kitchener Utilities initially thought it was a gas leak, but after investigation determined that it was a carbon monoxide leak in the electrical room.

Officials say something was overheating in the electrical panel causing elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

An electrician and hydro were called in to contain the leak which took approximately two hours.

No one was hurt in the incident, but all evening classes were cancelled.