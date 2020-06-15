KITCHENER -- Two peregrine falcon fledglings had to be rescued after emergency landings as they try to get the hang of their wings.

A volunteer with the Canadian Peregrine Foundation had to rescue two birds, Artemis and Hope, after failed attempts to fly.

Artemis went on to take a victory lap around King's Tower near the station after he was released.

His brother, Casey, even came over to say hello as they took a break near their nest in the microwave tower above CTV Kitchener.

The third bird, Hope, wasn't in good enough shape to be let out on Monday after her emergency landing.

The Canadian Peregrine Foundation says they may try to send her out again on Tuesday.

If you want to check in on the falcons in their nest, you can visit the CTV Kitchener Falcon Camera, which streams footage live of their nest 24/7.