

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





The City of Kitchener is asking local traffic to stay away from the Sprucedale Crescent blast site after an overwhelming number of onlookers have been occupying the area.

They are cracking down on what they call ‘disaster tourism,’ where onlookers come to take photos and view the scene firsthand.

“There's obviously a lot of attention being drawn to this, but we are asking for the public to give the residence some space and some time and allow them to heal,” said Kitchener’s Deputy Fire Chief Rob Martin.

The City of Kitchener issued a release Friday afternoon stating that Sprucedale Crescent will remain closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic with the investigation and restoration efforts continue.

The area is only open to local residents through pedestrian access only, the entire road remains closed to vehicle traffic.

The city has implemented additional “Emergency – No Parking” signs on Blackwell Drive. They have also added bylaw enforcement staff to the area for the weekend to check on pedestrian traffic and enforce the street closure. Sidewalk signage is also in place to inform pedestrians that access to the street is for residents only.

Almost all residents of the crescent were allowed to return to their homes Thursday night.

The only homes that remain unoccupied are the two adjacent to the home that was destroyed in the blast, and that home itself.

“A lot of the residents are coming back to their homes. They need some peace and quiet and they really don’t need to see strangers in their driveway right now,” said neighbour Rick Berenz.

Emergency responders were called to 56 Sprucedale Crescent, near Highland Road West and Westheights Drive, at approximately 8:10 a.m. Wednesday after a home exploded.

58-year-old Edra Haan was killed in the blast and her husband Udo Haan, remains in Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.

Edra’s death is now being investigated as a homicide and police are treating the explosion as suspicious.

The investigation will be a joint effort between Waterloo Reginal Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office as they try to figure out the cause.

With reporting by CTV's Christina Succi