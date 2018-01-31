

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





For nine days in 2013, Tara Hebblethwaite was one of the most recognizable people in Waterloo Region.

As Miss Oktoberfest, she was front and centre for all aspects of the festival. When the festival ended, her ambassadorial duties continued until the next year’s Miss Oktoberfest was crowned 11 months later.

While many women given the Miss Oktoberfest role use it to promote a cause they consider important, Hebblethwaite had trouble doing that.

She knew she wanted to talk about mental health. She just didn’t know if anybody would listen.

“It was hard for me to find the words to that, because I myself was dealing at that point with about eight years of mental health issues,” she says.

Looking back four years later, Hebblethwaite realizes the stigma around mental health issues was silencing her, keeping her from speaking out about the depression, anxiety and other illnesses she had been fighting – even though, as Miss Oktoberfest, she was in a better position than most to try and eliminate that stigma.

Not long after passing on the Miss Oktoberfest crown, Hebblethwaite was at work when she noticed a red blur pass by her window. She soon learned that the blur was a man who had decided to die by suicide.

“Witnessing somebody losing their life really made it apparent how important it is for me to get help,” she says.

That incident led Hebblethwaite to rethink her opinions on mental illness. She had worried about what medication might do to her. She doesn’t think that way anymore, instead comparing the prescriptions she now takes to any medication used to treat a physical illness.

“If somebody had asthma, they’re open to taking their puffer,” she says.

Since those realizations, Hebblethwaite has started sharing her story openly as a public speaker. She also works with young women going through mental health difficulties, and says that she’s seeing the conversation around mental health start to change.

“People start to really listen when you have that ambassador role,” she says.

“It’s great that people come together on one special day, but it would be even more fantastic if throughout the rest of the year – let’s just talk. That’s what people need.”

With reporting by Krista Simpson