KITCHENER -- The people living at a homeless camp near the corner of Weber and Victoria streets in Kitchener are being evicted.

A recent change of ownership of the private property has forced some of Tent City’s residents to find a new home.

Moving day started on Saturday morning in the parking lot and lasted into the evening.

“This is our home, right?” said Jennae Robins, who has been living at the encampment for four months. “This is our family.

“It’s a little bit heart wrenching because of all the emotions.”

The camp was initially given an eviction notice in July, but residents are only now vacating the property.

A group of volunteers brought a truck and secured a storage unit to help ten individuals at the site move.

“We’re really trying to help them pack up their stuff and bring them to a more sustainable living environment,” said homeless advocate Julie Sawatzky.

Jennifer Murdoch Martin, the manager of the Region of Waterloo Housing Programs and Development, says they’re offering the residents a place to stay.

“We’re working with everyone on an individual case by case basis to make sure they have a transition plan to some form of shelter,” she said. “Some of the residents are going to be moving into the Radisson Hotel, some people to a motel in Cambridge, and some people to a different shelter and some transitional living.”

Some like Robins, however, are choosing to find shelter outside the region’s system.

“I don’t have a good history with them,” she said. “This is good weather right now, but cold weather is coming up, and that’s when it really hurts.”

Sawatzky says she believes the system is flawed, but the region rebuts by saying they are committed with community partners to offer alternative housing.

“We’ll continue to work to support each of those individuals to transition to other forms of shelter,” said Martin.

The Region of Waterloo adds that, over the next several months, they will be looking into options like tiny homes, but that more work still needs to be done for that to be an option.