KITCHENER – The cold temperatures and snowy weather already has people showing up to hit the ski slopes.

At Chicopee Ski Club, members have been lining up to buy their passes for the season.

The hills aren't open yet but the club is aiming to open soon.

The club's CEO says they plan to have their 12 runs open by the time students are out of school for Christmas.

Artificial snow hasn't been made yet, but that process will start in December.

For now, the priority is sales and looking forward to another season of getting new people into skiing and snowboarding.

"I think it's unique in the country because there's so few inner city ski clubs now. We are one of the very few that are left. It's an opportunity for people in the region to try a great Canadian sport and learn to enjoy winter," says Chicopee Ski Club's CEO Bill Creighton.

There are other hills open more north that have a partnership with Chicopee for those who can't wait until next month.