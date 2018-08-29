

CTV Kitchener





An employee who worked for Penske Logistics was struck and killed by a transport truck in the Woodstock Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada parking lot, police said.

First responders were called to the facility on Township Road 4 at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the worker, a 63-year-old Woodstock man, was walking in the parking lot when he was hit by the truck.

He was taken to Woodstock General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

A spokesperson for the company said the driver of the transport truck is also an employee of Penske Logistics.

Woodstock Police along with Labour Canada are now investigating the collision.

In a statement, the company said, “Penske Logistics is deeply saddened by this unfortunate accident and loss of life. We extend our deepest sympathies to the victim’s family and we are fully cooperating with the authorities in their ongoing investigation of this matter.”

The spokesperson also said no Toyota employees were involved in the incident.

Penske Logistics provides trucking services at the Toyota manufacturing plant.