A Norfolk County man says two youths shot at him with a pellet gun.

OPP received the complaint on Tuesday but the incident occured the day before.

The man says the youths were firing a pellet gun on his Windham property Monday evening.

He confronted them and that’s when the pellet gun was fired.

The man claimed he had been struck by a pellet but the OPP says he wasn’t hurt.

They’re asking parents to speak to their children about trespassing.