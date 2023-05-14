Pellet gun, conducted energy weapon and suspected drugs seized from stolen vehicle: WRPS

Two men have been arrested and are facing multiple charges following a stolen vehicle investigation in Cambridge.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release about the incident that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of Dundas Street South and Franklin Boulevard for a report of two men sleeping in a vehicle.

Before police arrived to the area, WRPS said it was determined that the vehicle in question had been reported stolen the previous day.

According to the release, police found the two men sleeping in the stolen vehicle and arrested them.

Police said they searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, suspected hydromorphone, a conducted energy weapon and pellet gun.

A 32-year-old Cambridge man and a 31-year old man were both charged with the following offences:

Theft of over $5,000

Possession of stolen goods over $5,000

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Police said the 31-year-old was also charged with operation while impaired and operation while prohibited by order.

The accused were held in police custody for a bail hearing.