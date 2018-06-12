

Kitchener City Hall is 25 years old – and in some places, it’s starting to show its age.

A quick glance at the building’s façade shows tears in some of its exterior plastic. In other places, the plastic is slowly peeling off its panels.

Coun. John Gazzola says the issues are understandable, given the exterior hasn’t undergone any major changes since the building went up in 1993.

Still, he says, he’d like to see some remediation work take place sooner rather than later.

“It’s our building. We have to look after it,” he said Tuesday.

“When it starts to look shabby, then the tendency is for people to treat things shabbily. We don’t want to go there.”

City officials say they’re aware of issues with the building’s appearance, but don’t consider fixing them a priority as there is no threat to the integrity of the building itself.