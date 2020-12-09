KITCHENER -- An Erin, Ont. man is facing several sex-related charges following an investigation by Wellington County OPP.

Peel Paramedics confirmed that the man is an employee there, but that he has been off on a medical leave.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, officers began investigating in late August a report of a sexual assault and other sex-related offences that took place in Erin in July.

They say that, as a result of the investigation, 41-year-old Sean Michael Large was charged with sexual assault of a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16 and sexual interference.

An OPP spokesperson said in an email to CTV News they “can’t speculate if there are more victims,” adding that “the investigation is still very active.”

Large is set to appear in Guelph court at a later date in 2021.