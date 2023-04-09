Pedestrians injured as vehicle crashes into Brantford business

Brantford police are seeking witnesses to collision that injured two pedestrians.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Edmondson Street, between West Street and the Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Police said a vehicle left the road and struck a business.

Two pedestrians were also hurt.

Police said they were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“When speaking with the driver of the vehicle,” said police in a media release, “attending officers observed signs of impairment. Open containers of alcohol were visible in clear view.”

The man was given two breath samples, which police said came back at twice the legal limit.

A Burlington man, 57, is charged with operation while impaired causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor. The man was unable to provide valid proof of insurance so he was also charged with failing to have an insurance card.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has video of the area at the time of the crash, to call Const. Brian Lee at 519-756-0113, ext. 2820. Witnesses can also contact Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.