Pedestrian tunnel a possibility in Cambridge

    Plans to build a foot tunnel under Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge got preliminary approval from a regional committee Wednesday.

    The proposal is aimed at improving pedestrian safety and foot traffic flow at the intersection of Saginaw Parkway and Franklin Boulevard.

    Regional staff say more than 800 people cross at the busy intersection during peak hours.

    The proposed tunnel is seen in a rendering. (Committee agenda package/Region of Waterloo)

    Key concerns include the safety of students from St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School who frequently use the crossing.

    The next stage involves a public meeting in March for further input. The project will eventually need final approval from the council.

    Construction would take place from 2027 to 2028.

    The proposed tunnel is seen in a rendering. (Committee agenda package/Region of Waterloo)

    (Committee agenda package/Region of Waterloo)

