    • Pedestrian tunnel a possibility in Cambridge

    Rendering of possible pedestrian tunnel at Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge. Jan. 18, 2024 (Region of Waterloo) Rendering of possible pedestrian tunnel at Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge. Jan. 18, 2024 (Region of Waterloo)
    Plans to enhance pedestrian safety near a busy Cambridge crossing have progressed after the Region of Waterloo's Active Transportation Advisory Committee gave preliminary approval for a tunnel design.

    This proposal aims to improve foot traffic flow at the intersection of Saginaw Parkway, Franklin Boulevard, and Elgin Street, where about 800 people cross during peak hours.

    Key concerns include the safety of students from St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School who frequently use the crossing.

    Suggestions for the tunnel design include making it light, bright, and wide, possibly with cameras for added security.

    Additionally, measures like using stones are being considered to discourage people from camping there and to prevent large gatherings.

    The next stage involves a public meeting in March for further input, with the project eventually needing final approval from the council.

