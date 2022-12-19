Pedestrian transported to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Guelph

A Guelph pedestrian was transported to hospital Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say the person was walking on Teal Drive, heading toward a bus stop, when they were hit from behind by a vehicle. It happened just before 9 a.m.

According to police, the pedestrian fell down and suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the motorist involved wasn’t driving fast and may have been blinded by the sun resulting in them not seeing the pedestrian on the road.