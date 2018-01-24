

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man was robbed while walking in Waterloo.

Police were called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening to a report of a robbery on Wissler Road near Deer Run Drive.

Police say a 17-year-old man was walking in the area when a vehicle pulled up beside him.

A man exited the passenger side of the vehicle and robbed the victim of his personal belongings.

The suspect then got back into the vehicle and drove away heading east on Wissler road.

Police say the vehicle is described as a red Jeep with a black hard top and tinted windows.