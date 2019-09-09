Featured
Pedestrian taken to hospital following collision in Cambridge
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a collision in Cambridge’s south-end Monday evening. (Photo: Scott Clarke / CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 9, 2019)
Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 9:29PM EDT
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a collision in Cambridge Monday evening.
Waterloo Regional Police say a 66-year-old Cambridge woman was struck by a car in the intersection of Glamis Road and Franklin Boulevard around 4:50 p.m.
She was taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers say charges are pending and the circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.