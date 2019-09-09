

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a collision in Cambridge Monday evening.

Waterloo Regional Police say a 66-year-old Cambridge woman was struck by a car in the intersection of Glamis Road and Franklin Boulevard around 4:50 p.m.

She was taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say charges are pending and the circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.