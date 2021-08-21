Pedestrian taken to hospital after serious crash in Guelph, driver facing charges

KITCHENER -

A pedestrian involved in a serious collision in Guelph has been taken to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.

Police say a man was heading south on Eramosa and turning right onto Stevenson when a 59-year-old woman with the right of way was crossing.

The vehicle hit the woman and caused serious head injuries, according to officials.

The woman was taken to a Hamilton area hospital and is now in stable condition. Her injuries have been categorized as non life threatening.

A 59-year-old Guelph man has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm. He is set to appear in court on Dec. 15.

The intersection and roads leading to weree closed for several hours as Guelph police investigated.