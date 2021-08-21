Pedestrian taken to hospital after serious crash in Guelph

KITCHENER -

A pedestrian involved in a collision in Guelph has been taken to hospital.

Officials tweeted about the incident at the intersection of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, calling it a “serious collision.”

It's unknown yet how severe the pedestrian's injuries are.

The intersection and roads leading to it are expected to be closed for several hours as Guelph police investigate.

A forensics van and an SUV in the closed off area were both visible at the scene.

There is no word on if charges will be laid.