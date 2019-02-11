Featured
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
Police responded to the intersection of Laurentian Drive and Westmount Road East after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 11, 2019 12:42PM EST
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Kitchener over the weekend.
Police were called to Westmount Road East and Laurentian Drive on Sunday around 11 a.m.
The person was taken to hosital with minor injuries.
There was no word on any charges laid.
The road was closed for some time but had reopened in the evening.