Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Guelph
A Guelph pedestrian was transported to hospital Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle.
Police say the 25-year-old woman was walking on Teal Drive, heading toward a bus stop, when they were hit from behind by a vehicle. It happened just before 10 a.m.
According to police, the pedestrian fell down and suffered significant head and facial trauma, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. She was taken to a local hospital.
Police say the motorist involved wasn’t driving fast and may have been blinded by the sun resulting in them not seeing the pedestrian on the road.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.
In a Tuesday release, police issued a reminder saying pedestrians should face oncoming traffic if forced to walk on a road, and motorists should be prepared for weather conditions like bright sun.
