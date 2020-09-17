KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after a collision on Thursday evening.

Police say the crash happened in the area of University Avenue East and Auburn Drive in Waterloo around 5:45 p.m. The pedestrian, a man in his 60s was airlifted to hospital in Hamilton.

Police say they're trying to identify the man, who they said is of Asian descent.

TSU on sceen at a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian at University Ave E and Auburn Dr in Waterloo. University Ave closed westbound while investigation continues. WRPS R.P.V. will be flying in the area@WRPSToday @WRPS_RPV pic.twitter.com/Td5ho6RFCi — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) September 17, 2020

Police say University Avenue was closed in the westbound lane while police investigated. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.