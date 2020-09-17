Advertisement
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Waterloo collision, police say
Published Thursday, September 17, 2020 7:25PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, September 17, 2020 8:03PM EDT
Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit at University Avenue East (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after a collision on Thursday evening.
Police say the crash happened in the area of University Avenue East and Auburn Drive in Waterloo around 5:45 p.m. The pedestrian, a man in his 60s was airlifted to hospital in Hamilton.
Police say they're trying to identify the man, who they said is of Asian descent.
Police say University Avenue was closed in the westbound lane while police investigated. The cause of the crash is unknown.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.