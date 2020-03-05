KITCHENER -- A crash in Kitchener on Wednesday evening sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

Regional Police were called to Lancaster Street near Hill Street at 8:40 p.m. to reports of a crash.

Police say that a 32-year-old woman from Kitchener was walking on Lancaster Street when she was struck by a vehicle.

The 59-year-old man from Kitchener that was driving the vehicle remained on scene following the crash.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and was later transported to an out of region hospital.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.

It's believed a number of people witnessed the crash and police are asking them to come forward with any additional information.