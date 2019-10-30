

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A crash in Kitchener Wednesday evening sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries.

Regional Police were called to Fairway Road South near Manitou Drive around 9 p.m.

Officers on scene say a southbound vehicle was passing through the intersection when it struck a female pedestrian.

Ornge was called and requested to transport her to an out of town hospital.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

The Traffic Services Unit is now investigating and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.