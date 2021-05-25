Advertisement
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Cambridge crash
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Cambridge that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers were called to the intersection of Water Street South and Dando Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
According to officials, a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Cambridge man was traveling north on Water Street South when it failed to stop for a red light at Dando Avenue.
The driver struck a 27-year-old Cambridge woman who was crossing the street at the crosswalk. She was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Services Unit.