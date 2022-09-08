Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries from Cambridge crash

A 76-year-old woman has suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision in Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Avenue Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the crash involved a pedestrian and vehicle and resulted in the woman being taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours, but has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash, is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.